"This is actually the first time that we've ever sold out of the event," says organizer Nick Walker. “We're super happy we should have two-thousand participants across the different events."



Beyond the half marathon, the event also features a relay race, 10k race, and kids fun run.

"We still do have room in the kids 1k fun run, so they can still find information on the Oak Bay Half website. But otherwise we are full."

The Oak Bay Half Marathon takes place on May 26. It begins in Windsor Park before winding through downtown Oak Bay and the Beach Drive waterfront. Watch out of road closures that Sunday morning.

CFAX 1070's Al Ferraby will be running in support of CFAX Santas Anonymous in the "Al's 21 for 21" fundraiser.

