Ravi Kahlon, in one of his final acts as Housing Minister handed down marching orders to the District of Oak Bay.

In a letter to council last week, Kahlon says after receiving the District’s first annual progress report he has determined that satisfactory progress was not being made towards meeting the housing target.

Among the directives imposed, the District is being told to amend its Development Application Procedures Bylaw to delegate minor development variance permits to municipal staff by the end of the year.

It will also need to amend its Parking Facilities Bylaw for sites containing multiple units, to a minimum of one parking stall per unit where the bylaw currently requires a minimum of more than one parking stall per unit.