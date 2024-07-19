The 24th Annual Oak Bay Collector Car Festival- Ken Agate Memorial 2024 takes place this Sunday from 8am to 3pm

Collector car owners and enthusiasts of all makes and vintages are invited to bring their cars to Oak Bay Avenue to be enjoyed by visitors and locals alike.

Over 300 cars of all types, vintages and condition will be on display on Oak Bay Avenue, Monterey to Mitchell Street plus a portion of Hampshire Rd.

This is the first festival since the death of its founder, Ken Agate, in September.

His beloved 1938 Dodge Deluxe Touring Sedan will be parked at Oak Bay Municipal Hall in his memory.

Many of the local restaurants and businesses will be open especially for the event.

There will also be a BBQ put on by the St. Patrick's Church, as well as a food trucks in the parking lot behind the municipal hall.

There will be ribbons awarded in a variety of categories, and great entertainment as well.

This is a non-profit community event for everyone to enjoy seeing and talking to owners of a diverse collection of locally owned cars.

If interested in volunteering, please contact organizers at obccfvolunteer@gmail.com.