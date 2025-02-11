As a wave of patriotism rolls over Canada, Saturday will mark the 60th anniversary of the Canadian flag.

First unfurled on February 15, 1965, public displays of our national emblem have become more prominent lately, in light of external economic pressures.

The growing sense of unity and national identity is an occasion to mark the flag's anniversary.

Iconic sites across Canada will be lit up in our flag's colours this weekend.

You can show your patriotism through photos on social media using #CanadianFlag and @CdnHeritage.