How much is your neighbour's home worth? Well, the truth is out there....

2026 property assessments, which reflect market value as of July 1, 2025 cover about 400,000 properties across Vancouver Island.

Notices will be mailed to each property owner.

BC Assessment Deputy Assessor Matthew Butterfield says the Vancouver Island housing market has been generally quite stable.

"Most homeowners can expect minimal assessment value changes in the range of down 5% -- to an increase of 5%."

Overall, Vancouver Island's total assessments increased from almost $391-billion in 2025 to almost $399-billion this year.

Close to $5-billion of the region's updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and the rezoning of properties.

The updated property values are now available HERE