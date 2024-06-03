BC Transit is warning riders of possible delays ahead of the Monday morning commute after pulling several buses from the road.

In a post to X Sunday evening, BC Transit says some of the buses in its fleet contain a part that has been included in a Transport Canada recall.

Transport Canada published a recall on May 23, 2024, for Vicinity Motor Corporation model VI30 and VI35 buses with years ranging 2017 to 2022.

The recall centres around the low-pressure hoses for the compressed-natural gas (CNG) system which, on certain vehicles, may not meet regulatory requirements.

This could result in a natural gas leak from the hoses, creating a risk for fire or explosion.

As of February 2023, there were 101 CNG buses operating in the Victoria Regional Transit System. The recall only impacted the fleet’s 30- and 35-foot Vicinity Classic buses.

These have been removed from service. Replacement parts are expected to arrive later this week.

BC Transit expects the removal of these buses will impact service.

Riders will be notified of cancelled trips through the Transit app or at https://alerts.bctransit.com once they are known.