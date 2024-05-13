The Northern Lights that dazzled people in Victoria over the weekend will not be as visible again Monday night.

Many parts of the world that don't usually see the aurora borealis were treated to a celestial light show because of a strong solar flare that directed solar wind into the planet's magnetic field.



Randy Enkin, the past president at the Victoria Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, tells CFAX that the solar flare is now pointed away from us. "This particular sun spot, that we're all hot and bothered by, has gone around the back side of the sun."

Many people watching the sky over the weekend noted that their smart phone pictures made the Northern Lights look more vivid than with the naked eye. Enkin says there are a few reasons for it. One reason is the rods and cones in your eye's retina. Rods switch on in low light, allowing you to see better when it's dark. But the trade off is they don't see colour. The cones see colour, but need more light to activate. A camera always sees in colour. Cameras can also do a longer exposure to gather more light and make a more striking picture.

Hear the full inteview with Enkin here: