The City of Victoria plans to host a community meeting midweek on the social services hub in the North Park neighborhood.

The planned access hub be located at 2155 Dowler Place, would provide a home for approximately 300 currentlu unhoused people with acute addictions and mental health issues.



Public opposition was swift when the plan was initially announced. No community consultation or public hearing was held.

The community says it is against the relocation of services for people for acute drug and mental health issues, into a neighbourhood with children and families and low-income and disabled seniors.

The public meeting will happen 7pm to 8pm Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Victoria Curling Club on Quadra Street.

Mayor Marianne Alto and others are expected to speak. North Park resident Josh Montgomery will also attend.

Josh is the Victoria firefighter who was suspended without pay for one day for sending an open letter to Premier David Eby opposing the access hub.