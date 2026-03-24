North Cowichan staff are in the process of installing scientific test equipment in Quamichan Lake to assess potential solutions to ongoing toxic algae blooms.

Quamichan Lake, which is shallow, has experienced many decades of algae blooms, particularly in the summer due to warm, oxygen deprived water and elevated levels of phosphorus.

The poor water quality also contributes to fish kills.

Once installation is complete, the trial will run from May to August.

Three, 8-metre diameter, cylindrical enclosures will be fixed to the lake bed and will extend to just above the lake surface.

The first set of trials will measure the effectiveness of using aerators.

The second set will test the effectiveness of adding nutrient binders to augment phosphorus removal from the water column.

Successful treatment options could also be applied to other parts of the watershed including Somenos Lake and marsh, which also experience regular algae blooms.

The $200,000 trial is funded through the Cowichan Valley Regional District’s Drinking Water and Watershed Protection Program.