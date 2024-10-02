Canada Cares is accepting nominations for the 2024 Caregiver Recognition and Financial Awards.

The move honours family caregivers and healthcare professionals and offer financial assistance of up to $10,000 to help with both everyday needs and exceptional circumstances.



Over the past decade, close to 450 people have received recognition awards and dozens have received 'One Wish' financial awards to purchase equipment, respite services, assistance with transportation, and other basic necessities.

The awards support families-in-need & shares stories of heroes who've gone the extra mile - Caroline Tapp-McDougall, Founder of Canada Cares

The nomination deadline is December 31. Click HERE to submit your nomination.