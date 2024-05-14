Representatives of two local pickleball associations will be at Carnarvon Park in Oak Bay on Wednesday to measure sound levels in the recently updated courts.

The upgrades were made following noise complaints from neighbours.



Pickleball courts were moved into an unused lacrosse box and sound reduction panels were installed.

Sound measurements will also be taken to determine the effect of the latest in quiet paddle technology.

This, after North Saanich Mayor and Council recently voted to close the courts at Wain Road due to noise issues.

That four-court pickleball facility was built in 2017.

With sound measurements taken at Carnarvon Park, the Saanich Peninsula and Victoria Regional Pickleball Association hope to demonstrate the effect that sound mitigation panels and quiet paddles would have at Wain Park.

These measures need to be explored before the Wain Park courts are permanently dismantled.