41,557 babies were born in British Columbia between January 1 and December 15 this year. More than a few of them are named Noah.

Noah was B.C's most frequently chosen name for newborns in 2025. Noah also took first place in 2022 and 2023.

According to B.C.'s Vital Statistics Agency, the top 10 baby names in the province in 2025 were Noah, Oliver, Theodore, Liam, Olivia, Charlotte, Jack, Henry, Sophia and James.

In 2024, the most popular baby names were Oliver, Olivia, Liam, Noah, Theodore, Charlotte, Lucas, Isla, Amelia and Leo.

Only names that occur five or more times are listed.