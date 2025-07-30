A downtown Victoria art gallery focused on the health of wolf populations in B.C. is staging a unique exhibit on Friday.

Organizers at Eagle Feather Gallery say The Brutal British Columbia Souvenir Shop, is a pop-up dedicated to exposing the horrors of the government’s wolf cull.

They say more than a decade of culls aimed at protecting endangered caribou has chewed up $11.5 million in taxpayer dollars.

Since 2015, contracted sharpshooters in helicopters have killed more than 2500 wolves.

Organizers say pre-stamped postcards will be available onsite, for visitors to write to the Province and demand an end to the brutal practice.

The pop-up goes from 8 to 12:30pm Friday at 633 Courtney Street, off Douglas Street.