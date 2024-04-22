Daniel MacAlpine and Nicolas West were believed to be traveling on their tandem kayak between D'Arcy Island and Island View Beach on Saturday afternoon when they went missing.



RCMP say there have been no signs yet of both missing men.

However, on Sunday what's believed to be their abandoned kayak was found approximately six kilometres away on Henry Island on the Washington State side of the border, near San Juan Island.

The current search is being concentrated further down toward San Juan Island, Lopez Island and through the Haro Straight.

MacAlpine is described as a white man standing approximately 5'10" tall and weighing 150 pounds. West is also described as a white man standing approximately 6'5" tall and weighing 170 pounds.