There will be no by-election for the federal seat for Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke.

Member of Parliament, Randall Garrison stepped down in December.

Elections Canada says if a vacancy occurs less than nine months before the fixed date for a general election, no by-election is called and the seat remains vacant until the general election.

As the next general election must take place by October 20, 2025, no by-election will be held to fill this vacant seat.