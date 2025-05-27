Victoria Fire is sharing more on the danger of beach fires following a close call last weekend.

Crews were called to stamp out an illegal blaze near Dallas Road early Saturday morning.

On the CFAX Morning Show Tuesday, Chief Dan Atkinson says some early morning walkers alerted them to a fire near the bluffs.

He says crews needed 600 feet of hose to reach the fire and crews were required to remain on scene for two hours afterwards to ensure it didn't reignite.

"Beach fires are not permitted at any time of the year in Victoria. However, local crews respond to between 250 and 300 of these fires every year"- Victoria Fire Chief Dan Atkinson

Chief Atkinson says it's a frustrating trend - one that thrusts fire fighters into unnecessary and dangerous situations.