A legendary Canadian rock & roll act has donated an 'axe' to help cover the cost of outfitting a new hospital under construction on Vancouver Island.

The members of Nickelback are slated to perform their only Western Canada concert, a sold out show Saturday, August 9 at Laketown Ranch.

The unpcoming performance has also become a catalyst for a unique summer fundraiser for the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation.

A guitar, played onstage at a concert in Toronto, has been donated. It features the signatures of the four band members, including lead singer Chad Kroeger.

Fans have a chance to win this one-of-a-kind piece of rock memorabilia in the CDHF "Rockin’ Out for Healthcare" raffle.

Tickets are for sale online for $25. The draw date is Friday, August 15.

In the meantime, the famous guitar will be on display at the Duncan RBC Branch at 395 Trunk Road.

The new Cowichan District Hospital is slated to opens in 2027. It will be three times larger than the existing facility, with 204 beds from the current 148.