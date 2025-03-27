An open house is planned for next week to discuss future plans for the District-owned lands on West Saanich Road.

The event from 6-9pm Wednesday is being held in conjunction with another public meeting of the Royal Oak Community Association.

District staff have prepared a Development Concept Plan for the property located in the 4500-block of West Saanich Road.

It’s situated between the Pat Bay Highway and West Saanich Road, opposite the Royal Oak Mall and south of the Fireside Grill, and is proposed to be offered for lease or sale by a Request for Proposals process.

Community engagement is focused on collecting input on issues and opportunities and receiving feedback on the Concept Plan.

The information gathered will be considered as part of the preparation of a rezoning application that is anticipated to be presented to council this summer.

The open house will be held at the Saanich Community Church at 4566 West Saanich Road (Travino Lane.)

Residents can also send their input by emailing realestate@saanich.ca by April 30.