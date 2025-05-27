If you're in the market for a new set of wheels, this event may interest you.

The New Car Dealers Association of BC will host its annual 'Day At The BC Legislature' over the noon hour today.

BC Energy and Climate Solutions Minister Adrian Dix will be on hand to mark the occasion. Some of the most popular and innovative vehicle brands will be on display.

The New Car Dealers Association of BC represents 409 new car and truck dealers who directly employ 30,000 BCers and are responsible for $17 billion in retail sales in the province.

The event coincides with the yearly gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to acknowledge progress and discuss challenges within the sector.