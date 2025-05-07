A recent BCAA survey revealed that 70% of BC drivers admitted to having little to no knowledge of the 'Slow Down, Move Over' law.

81% says they've watched other drivers fail to slow and move over when necessary.

47% of drivers asked say they've witnessed other drivers passing by a scene too closely, and nearly one-third have seen aggressive driving or road rage.

67% cited speeding and 77% say 'rubbernecking' as the most commonly witnessed behaviours among BC drivers.

The law requires drivers to slow down and move over for any vehicle stopped on the roadside displaying flashing red, blue, or yellow lights.

Drivers must slow to 70 km/h in zones posted 80 km/h or higher, and 40 km/h in zones posted under 80 km/h when an emergency vehicle is approaching.

If you're travelling on a multi-lane road, you must move into the other lane, if safe to do so, to pass any stopped vehicle with flashing lights.

Failing to do so is a $173 fine and three demerit points.