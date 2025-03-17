The danger button batteries pose to young children is in focus locally as National Poison Prevention Week continues until Saturday.

Island Health and the BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit (BCIRPU) at BC Children's Hospital Research Institute created an online survey for parents and caregivers to better understand knowledge of button battery safety.

The survey takes less than five minutes to complete. Your input will remain anonymous.

Many common household products and toys use button batteries including toothbrushes, watches, alarm clocks, bathroom scales, hearing aids, and key fobs. A battery swallowed or inserted into a body orifice - even if that battery is dead - can cause permanent damage, and life-threatening internal chemical burns in as little as two hours.

Data from the last nine years shows an average 20 people are treated at Island Health emergency departments for button battery injuries annually.

Most of the patients are under four years old and need urgent or rapid medical care.

Survey results will be used to inform provincial and national working groups and guide public awareness and advocacy for safer consumer products and stronger regulations for button batteries packaging.

The survey closes March 31. You can enter to win a gift card upon survey completion.