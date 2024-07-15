The price of forgetting to bring a bag when shopping is going up in B.C.

Beginning Monday, B.C. businesses must charge customers at least $2 for a new reusable bag and at least 25 cents for a paper bag at checkout.

The fees are part of the province's ongoing efforts to eliminate single-use plastics and align with the federal government's phase-out of the items.

Plastic bags provided by grocery stores for holding produce or bulk items are not subject to a fee, nor are small paper bags measuring less than 15 centimetres by 20 centimetres when lying flat.

In addition, as of Monday businesses will no longer be permitted to use degradable or compostable plastics for packaging or single-use items. The province says they can still break down into micro plastics.