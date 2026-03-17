The Salvation Army Thrift Store latest location in Sidney opens this week. The store at 2455 Beacon Avenue, will officially open on Thursday.

The 4300 square foot store is the 7th Thrift Store location on Vancouver Island expanding access to affordable, sustainable, and community-driven shopping options.

"This new location gives residents an easy way to shop sustainably while supporting life-changing Salvation Army programs and services." Ted Troughton, Managing Director of The Salvation Army Thrift Store.

Funds generated through the sale of donated items help support local programs such as food banks, shelters, rehabilitation for those struggling with addiction, and emergency relief efforts.

The new Sidney location features thrift shopping for things like clothing, household items, electronics, and books.