A lasting tribute has been unveiled for the man affectionately known as "John from Langford."

The new campus of Royal Roads University is being named after the late John Horgan, honouring the former B.C. premier in the community where he lived.

At a news conference on Friday morning, Premier David Eby said the new John Horgan Campus in downtown Langford is a fitting tribute to his predecessor, who "knew education opened the doors to opportunity.''

Horgan, who was also Canada's ambassador to Germany, died of cancer in November aged 65.

His widow, Ellie Horgan, who was in attendence at the ribbon cutting ceremony, says the lasting tribute "would have meant the world'' to him.

Royal Roads president and vice-chancellor Dr. Philip Steenkamp called Horgan was a "tireless champion'' of expanded access to post-secondary education.

Royal Roads has also announced the creation of the John Horgan Entrance Award, to give financial assistance to new undergraduates at the Langford campus.