Groundbreaking is expected to begin this month on 295 new rental units in Victoria.

A provincial investment of nearly $100 million will fund the build two separate developments on Pandora Avenue and Discovery Street.

A new 21-storey building at 926/930 Pandora Avenue will replace the existing vacant structures with 158 affordable rental homes and 47 supportive homes.

A community space is also expected to include child care services. The homes expected to be completed by spring 2029.

The Capital Region Housing Corporation will manage the affordable rental homes, and an experienced non-profit operator will oversee the supportive housing.

Also - construction is set to start soon on 90 new supportive homes at 726 Discovery St. for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The 8-storey, steel-frame building will feature 90 studio units, each with a private bathroom. This project is expected to be completed by mid-2027.

Our Place Society will operate the supportive housing at Discovery Street, offering daily meals, laundry facilities and a range of other on-site support services.

The projects are part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government.