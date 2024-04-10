A newly proposed law by the BC Government would prevent protests and other disruptive behaviour on school grounds across the province.

Premier David Eby says everyone has the right to freedom of expression, but scaring kids while they're learning should be illegal.

The legislation would put in place 20-metre access zones around schools to protect students..

Eby says there has been at least 18 disruptive protests at schools, and the law would stop people from blocking access, attempting to intimidate another person or disrupting school activities, such as banging on classroom windows.