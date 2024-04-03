Plans are now underway to airlift a stranded killer whale calf out of a remote tidal lagoon off Zebellos in an effort to reunite the young orca with its extended family.

Fisheries Department and First Nations officials say the plans involve placing the two-year-old calf into a sling, lifting it out of the lagoon by helicopter and putting it in a holding net pen in the ocean while they wait for its family pod to be near for release.

The plan was agreed to today during a meeting between members of the local First Nation council, Fisheries Department officials and marine technical experts.



Chief Simon John says his people have deep cultural and spiritual connections to killer whales and the nation has been receiving calls of concern and support from around the world.



Paul Cottrell, a marine mammal co-ordinator with the Fisheries Department, says the rescue could occur within days, but more likely within the next two weeks.