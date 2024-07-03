The courts, located next to Browns Socialhouse at the north end of Uptown Boulevard, officially open Thursday, July 4.

Members of a local Facebook page for pickleball meet-ups are commenting on the court fees. Many say $20/hour to play is too pricey.



The sport is growing in popularity throughout the Greater Victoria region.

In January 2022, it was estimated that there were over one-million Canadians playing pickleball.

A 2023 survey by Pickleball Canada found that 11% of Canadian households now report at least one household member plays pickleball at least once per month.

Pickleball Trivia

The game was founded 59 years ago by Americans Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum on Bainbridge Island, Washington. The name is a reference to the thrown together leftovers non-starters in the “pickle boat” of crew races.