The Victoria Grizzlies have a new owner. But he's a familiar face to the local sports scene.

Westshore Businessman and Victoria Shamrocks owner Jim Hartshorne has a deal in place to acquire majority ownership of the Grizzlies.

The purchase is expected to close June 1, 2024, pending final approval from the BCHL League Office and Board.

Current owner Ron Walchuk will remain a minority owner.