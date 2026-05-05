A ban on all open fires, including campfires, will take effect at noon Thursday, (May 5) according to the Coastal Fire Centre.

Coastal Fire Centre spokesperson Julia Caranci says the fire danger rating remains moderate-to-high across Vancouver Island -- and there isn't any rain expected in the next week.

BC Wildfire Service reports 28 fires provincewide as of noon Tuesday, including three new sparks in the last 24 hours.

One of the new fires today is an out-of-control blaze about two acres in size, west of Nanaimo, north of Nanaimo River Rd. and near Fourth Lake.