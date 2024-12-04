A new music venue has been announced for the View Street location where Herman's Upstairs used to be.

It will be called "The Coda."

The new co-owners, AL Smith and Christina Morrison, say they wanted to help Victoria's music scene following recent closure of several venues .

"We saw the venues disappearing in the city. We used to go to this space a lot, it's one of our favourite stages, and when it got shut down we got super sad so we decided to do something about it," Smith tells CFAX 1070. "So we pooled what little resources we had together and decided to launch it as a music venue. Our goal is to have it be the most lively and best place to go see live music in the city.”

The Coda will occupy the second floor of 751 View Street, above Herman's Jazz Club which has anchored the main floor since the 1980's. The whole building was purchased by the City of Victoria earlier this year.

They're hoping the Coda will start hosting live music performances early next year. and they say promoters have already been inquiring about the space. The vision includes two performance spaces - a smaller more affordable room for smaller local acts holding up to 100 people, and a larger main room for bigger acts.