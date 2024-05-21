The B.C. Government announced the start of planning Tuesday but no word yet on a proposed site or the actual cost, other than to say it will be located in North Langford.

MLA Ravi Parmar, who represents the region, says the Sooke School District will now proceed with a business proposal. He says the district will be the ones to determine what they need, "the size, the location of where the school should be situated, and all of the other specific costs associated with it. And once they've submitted that business plan, which we expect them to do later this fall, than the ministry will give its consideration and then approve it in a future capital plan, which we would expect next year as part of budget 2025."

The province does have some expectations. "What we don't want is a Royal Bay situation," Parmar told C-FAX 1070, referencing the opening of Royal Bay Secondary in Colwood in 2015. The school was over capacity the moment it opened, necessitating the use of portables. "The school district will now have the ability to be able to do some really detailed projections."

The City of Langford Council says it's committed to a full-size turf field and lights for the future high school. Council indicated a strong interest in exploring a partnership for a large-scale performing arts theatre on the site.