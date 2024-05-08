Thomas Bevan is a Registered Professional Planner. In a statement, the ICF says "he brings over a decade of experience in urban planning and real estate development, with a proven track record of leading successful projects that prioritize affordability, walkability, and transit-oriented development."



He takes over from Larry Stevenson who was in the role since 2018.

Passenger train service has been stopped on the decaying E&N rail line since 2011 and, currently, First Nation consolation is underway before anything else is considered. The ICF has estimated the cost of rehabilitating the tracks would be approximately $431-million. That's money that would have to come from senior levels of government

Daniel Arbour and Judith Sayers, Co-Chairs of the ICF, say in a joint statement "his experience, energy, and collaborative approach are exactly what we need as we explore the full potential of the Island Corridor for the benefit of all Vancouver Islanders. Thomas will champion relationship-building with First Nations, regional districts, and the provincial government. Under his leadership, the ICF will continue to listen to communities and explore creative solutions that optimize, protect, and preserve this important corridor."

Bevan's resume includes working on the Evergreen Terrace Redevelopment here in Victoria.