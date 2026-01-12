The Saanich School District is expected to announce a new locally developed course called: "I¸TOTEL¸NEW_¸E TTE Á¸LE.ENE. .TE" or "Learning Together from our Homeland" this week.

The idea for this course emerged from student voice meetings and early conversations with student leaders, who expressed a strong desire to learn more about the history, culture, and language of the W_SÁNEC People.

Set to launch at Stelly’s Secondary in February 2026, the course is the result of a unique collaboration between the district and W_SÁNEC Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and community members, aiming to deepen student's learning about local territory, teachings, culture and history,

The SEN.O.EN language will be woven through the learning.

The launch is planned for 3:45-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1627 Stelly’s Cross Road.