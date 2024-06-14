The City of Victoria is providing $1.8 million in operating funding for a new facility opening in the coming months aimed at addressing the risks and impacts of homelessness

The 5,200-square-foot property will offer food, harm reduction and overdose prevention services, as well as supports including referrals for wound care and longer-term health issues.

The new access hub will be owned and operated by SOLID, a local non-profit organization that already provides overdose prevention services at seven sites in Victoria, outreach to homeless encampments, and other related services.

It is being funded with money from the municipality's financial stability reserve, which can be used in situations related to public safety and emerging demands.

The city also provided a $300,000 grant to help buy the property at 2155 Dowler Place which sits on the boundary of Burnside, North Park and Hillside neighbourhoods.