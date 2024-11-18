There is lots of representation from Greater Victoria in cabinet with four members.

Lana Popham is the new minister of Agriculture, Grace Lore stays in Family and Child development, Ravi Parmar is the new forestry minister. Rookie MLA Diana Gibson is the jobs minister.

Among the large changes, Adrian Dix leaves Health for Energy, Mike Farnworth goes to Transportation from Attorney general. Taking over that role will be Niki Sharma, who will also be deputy premier. The finance portfolio goes to Brenda Bailey, and Josie Osborne takes over Health.

Here is the full cabinet list

Premier: David Eby

Attorney general and deputy premier: Niki Sharma

Health: Josie Osborne

Finance: Brenda Bailey

Housing and municipal affairs: Ravi Kahlon

Forests: Ravi Parmar

Energy and climate solutions: Adrian Dix

Agriculture and food: Lana Popham

Children and family development: Grace Lore

Citizens' Services: George Chow

Education and child care: Lisa Beare

Public Safety and solicitor general: Gary Begg

Emergency management and climate readiness: Kelly Greene

Environment and parks: Tamara Davidson

Indigenous relations and reconciliation: Christine Boyle

Infrastructure: Bowinn Ma

Jobs, economic development and innovation: Diana Gibson

Labour: Jennifer Whiteside

Mining and critical minerals: Jagrup Brar

Post-secondary education and future skills: Anne Kang

Social development and poverty reduction: Sheila Malcolmson

Tourism, arts, culture and sport: Spencer Chandra Herbert

Transportation and transit and house leader: Mike Farnworth

Water, land and resource stewardship: Randene Neill

Minister of state for local governments and rural communities: Brittny Anderson

Minister of state for child care and children and youth with support needs: Jodie Wickens

Minister of state for trade: Rick Glumac

Minister of state for community safety and integrated services: Terry Yung



