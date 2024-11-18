BC's New Cabinet was sworn in Monday afternoon at Government House.
There is lots of representation from Greater Victoria in cabinet with four members.
Lana Popham is the new minister of Agriculture, Grace Lore stays in Family and Child development, Ravi Parmar is the new forestry minister. Rookie MLA Diana Gibson is the jobs minister.
Among the large changes, Adrian Dix leaves Health for Energy, Mike Farnworth goes to Transportation from Attorney general. Taking over that role will be Niki Sharma, who will also be deputy premier. The finance portfolio goes to Brenda Bailey, and Josie Osborne takes over Health.
Here is the full cabinet list
Premier: David Eby
Attorney general and deputy premier: Niki Sharma
Health: Josie Osborne
Finance: Brenda Bailey
Housing and municipal affairs: Ravi Kahlon
Forests: Ravi Parmar
Energy and climate solutions: Adrian Dix
Agriculture and food: Lana Popham
Children and family development: Grace Lore
Citizens' Services: George Chow
Education and child care: Lisa Beare
Public Safety and solicitor general: Gary Begg
Emergency management and climate readiness: Kelly Greene
Environment and parks: Tamara Davidson
Indigenous relations and reconciliation: Christine Boyle
Infrastructure: Bowinn Ma
Jobs, economic development and innovation: Diana Gibson
Labour: Jennifer Whiteside
Mining and critical minerals: Jagrup Brar
Post-secondary education and future skills: Anne Kang
Social development and poverty reduction: Sheila Malcolmson
Tourism, arts, culture and sport: Spencer Chandra Herbert
Transportation and transit and house leader: Mike Farnworth
Water, land and resource stewardship: Randene Neill
Minister of state for local governments and rural communities: Brittny Anderson
Minister of state for child care and children and youth with support needs: Jodie Wickens
Minister of state for trade: Rick Glumac
Minister of state for community safety and integrated services: Terry Yung