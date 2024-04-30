A provincial rule that will ban short-term rentals (STR's), unless they are also a principal residence, in most 60 communities takes effect Wednesday, May 1.

People staying in B.C. will no longer have the option to use STR sites like AirBnB or VRBO, unless the rental is on the same propert as the homeowner's principal residence.

The B.C. government introduced the legislation in October 2023 with the intent to turn rental properties being used for STR's into homes for long-term renters and stabilize rent prices.

There are a number of tourist-dependant communities and ski areas that are exempt from the rule. Some exempt communities have opted-in to the STR ban citing the lack of housing for local residents. In March, Tofino council voted to opt-in to the provincial STR rules.

Municipalities with populations under 10,000 and not within 15 kilometres of a larger municipality are also exempt from the rules.

Those opposed to the move say that it is unfair to people that purchased the properties as an investment. However, STR owners will still be able to rent their properties to long-term tenants. They also say that taking these STR's off the market will make hotels and other accomodations more exspensive.

Orion Rodgers, director of the Property Rights Association of B.C. group, joined C-FAX 1070's Al Ferraby on Monday to discuss why his group is opposed to the move.

B.C.'s Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon spoke with Ferraby on Tuesday to explain the rules and why goverment is introducig the STR ban.