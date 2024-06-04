New B.C. road rules now in effect mandate how much space drivers must give pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

The changes are designed to protect what the province describes as "vulnerable road users."



Vulnerable road users are classified as pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, individuals on animals or in vehicles pulled by animals, and people who use electric wheelchairs, mobility scooters and electric kick scooters.

When passing cyclists and pedestrians, drivers in B.C. must now give at least one metre of distance if travelling 50km/hr or slower.

A vehicle travelling at 51km/hr or faster they must give one and a half metres of distance. Maximum fines for passing too close are $2000.

Road safety expert and former Victoria Police Deputy Chief John Ducker spoke with C-FAX 1070's Al Ferraby on Tuesday about the road safety updates.

Ducker says one important change now allows a driver to cross a single solid white line or move into another lane if needed, which was previously not allowed.

Ducker says, "You (a driver) can pull out into another lane, cross a solid white line, or a double solid line if you're avoiding a cyclist, and are able to do so safely."

Listen to the full conversation here: