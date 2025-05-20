As B.C. continues to grow, a new area code will be coming online this weekend.

257 will be introduced gradually starting Saturday, May 24. It 's an addition to the current options of 250, 778, 236, 604, and 672.

The new area code is in response to the increasing demand for phone numbers, ensuring residents and businesses continue to have enough numbers to meet demand.

After Saturday, anyone requesting a new phone number may receive 257.

Numbers with the current existing area codes may still be assigned until the supply is exhausted.