An agricultural initiative in the community which combines the concept of community gardens with farmland is generating some enthusiasm with a growing waitlist, according to co-founder John Espley, who said “everyone is coming out of the woodwork.”

Members of the Blenkinsop Community Agricultural Centre will be able to lease up to four 5 ft by 10 ft plots within the 14 acre private property. There will also be quarter and half acre plots for rent for those wanting to grow a more ambitious yield.

Espley said today (Feb. 19) everyone currently on the waitlist will be able to get in.

The owner of Tuf-Turf, Lee Smith developed this concept for this initiative with Espley. They bought the land together, and Lee’s business which will also have a corner on site to support the centre.

With infrastructure still going in, including plenty of irrigation pipe, and permits to finalize, Espley suggested there could be some time before the agricultural centre will be open.

Espley spoke on CFAX 1070 today with Al Ferraby: