New data from The Salvation Army reveals that while inflation and food affordability concerns have eased slightly, 63% of 1500 Canadians asked rank managing limited resources as top challenges they've faced in the past year.

58% of those surveyed cited healthcare issues, 52% said its food challenges.

50% said they are extremely concerned about the current cost of living and inflation.

32% are extremely concerned about their physical and mental wellbeing, and 30% are extremely concerned about rising energy costs.

Nationally, health care ranks as the top concern, with 59% of Canadians listing it as a primary issue, followed closely by homelessness and housing insecurity at 44%.

Although inflation has dropped to third spot, 36% of Canadians still feel its effects, and 27% are pessimistic about their personal finances for the next two years.

The Salvation Army surveyed more than 1500 Canadians for its annual Canadian Poverty report.