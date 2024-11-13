Habitat for Humanity Canada has released results from its third annual Affordable Housing Survey.

The poll reveals how BC residents and other Canadians perceive the fading dream of homeownership amid the intensifying housing crisis.

87% of BC residents believe that buying a home has become a luxury. 84% say the goal of owning a home in Canada has become out-of-reach.

72% calls home ownership an impossible goal.

42% report the cost of their mortgage is impacting their mental health and well-being; the highest percentage among all the provinces surveyed.

36% of BC residents would consider relocating to another province in order to own a home and 25% would relocate to a different country to make it reality.