Just ahead of the flurries and and the season opener in three weeks, nearly $3M in upgrades are close to complete at Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

Half of the funding was spent on improving the slopes.

Several major runs saw extensive brush cutting, along with Nordic trails like Jutland and Disco Road.

The operations fleet has two new snowcats, a new excavator, and additional essential equipment.

There's a new shuttle bus, improved parking lots, upgrades to the alpine and nordic rental inventory.

More than $1.3 million was invested inside, including renovated washrooms on both levels of The Alpine Lodge.

Ted's Bar has new flooring, a new bar top, and upgraded taps.

Streamlined guest access with early-November weekends offering Season Pass pick-up, retail shopping & dining options 10am to 2pm this weekend and next.

The new ski season at Mount Washington opens Friday Dec. 12.