The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on Premier David Eby to cut expenses in his own office, after documents revealed runaway expenses for a staffer to travel via helicopter last year.

Eby’s former top aide billed taxpayers for 36 helicopter trips between Jan. 8 and August 29, 2024, according to access-to-information records obtained by the CTF.

B.C. Federation Director Carson Binda says records show Matt Smith spent a total of $12,445 on helicopter trips in that 8-month period, at an average cost per trip of $345.

In comparison, the same trip on B.C. Ferries costs just $15.

Carson says some days Smith commuted by chopper, despite his deputy chief of staff taking a vehicle via BC Ferries.

During his two-year tenure as chief of staff, Smith took home $761,000 in compensation, including a $278,629 severance payment when he left the premier’s office in December 2004.

Overall spending by the premier’s office has ballooned over the past five years by 55%, from $11 million in 2019 - to a budgeted $17 million in 2024.

During that same five-year time period, food bank visits in B.C. have increased by 81%.