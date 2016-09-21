Commander Adriano Lozer will no longer serve as commanding Officer of HMCS Ottawa which is based out of CFB Esquimalt but currently deployed on Operation HORIZON, due to loss of confidence.

Vice Admiral Angus Topshee says the measure was deemed necessary to ensure effective leadership in HMCS Ottawa as it continues its deployment in the Indo-Pacific region. He added that the incidents that gave rise to this decision do not concern any form of misconduct.

He has named Commander Landon Creasy, an experienced naval officer and former Commanding Officer of HMCS Regina to command and will continue HMCS Ottawa’s deployment until the ship returns home to Esquimalt in late-March.

