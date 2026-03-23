How bright is too bright when it comes to headlights?

Transport Canada is asking Canadians to share their experiences with headlight glare at night.

A nationwide survey is looking at how modern vehicle headlights affect drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians after dark.

While newer lighting technology can improve visibility for drivers, the federal regulator says glare from some headlights may be creating safety concerns for others on the road.

Feedback will be used to help inform future vehicle lighting standards.

The survey is open to Canadians aged 16 and older and runs until April 20.