The 4th annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day, happens Monday, September 30.

It is a day to remember and honour the Indigenous children who were forced to attend residential schools across Canada.



There are a number of local events you can attend.

The Songhees Nation, with support from the City of Victoria, is inviting everyone to the third annual South Island Powwow on Monday.

The Powwow is hosted on the homelands of the Lekwungen people at Royal Athletic Park. Gates will open at 10 a.m. Admission is free.

The event will feature the traditional grand entry of Nations, with Indigenous song and dance with two host drum groups, Smokey Valley and Wild River, along with guest speakers, more than 80 vendors and multiple food trucks.

Elsewhere, The Victoria Conservatory of Music is hosting a special matinee concert at 2 p.m. Saturday to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Hosted by musical artist Ry Moran, performing artists include, mezzo soprano Marion Newman Nege'ga, Conservatory mentor Hip Hop artists Nicole Ermineskin (Nikky E) and Alex Taylor-McCallum, and student Naomi Triebwasser (Nenagwas).

Survivor Elder Dr. Barney Williams, a former member of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Survivors Circle, will offer a public address.

Admission is free with an RSVP ticket. Cash donations will be accepted at the entrance to the hall with proceeds going to support local Indigenous organizations and initiative.