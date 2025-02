Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 20-year-old man.

The warrant stems from Donovan Williams not abiding by his release conditions.

Williams is a Black & Indigenous man, 6 foot 2 inches, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He should be considered violent.

The photo (above) is recent.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donovan Williams, please contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.