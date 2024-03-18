Nanaimo RCMP is praising the honesty of a local resident, who discovered an envelope stuffed with cash.

The woman discovered $950 in an envelope around noon, Saturday, March 2, outside of the Royal Bank located at the Brooks Landing Mall.

The good Samaritan, named Lisa, told police that she had just stepped out of the ATM vestibule, when she glanced down and noticed an envelope on the sidewalk.

She picked it up, looked inside, and then looked around for anyone who appeared to be frantically searching for it.

Seeing no one, she drove directly to the local RCMP detachment to turn it over.

Finding the front door locked, she assumed the office was closed for the weekend, so she returned to the precinct the following Monday, March 4.

Several days later, police received a phone call from the RBC branch manager informing them that one of their clients had reported losing a large sum of money.

The client, name withheld, called police and explained the situation.

After verifying the amount, the denominations and where it was most likely lost, the money was turned over to the lawful owner.

Police say the woman who lost the cash was extremely grateful to have it returned.