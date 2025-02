A 24 year old Nanaimo woman has been charged with Dangerous Operation Causing Death in connection with a parking lot accident last March.

An 85-year-old woman was struck and killed in the parking lot of Woodgrove Mall.

Nanaimo RCMP say modifications to the suspect's truck, including suspension lifts, oversized tires, and tinted windows, made driving in a crowded parking lot at a busy mall unsafe and contributed to the tragic outcome.

Charged is Jazmin Patenaude of Nanaimo.